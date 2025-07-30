UN Declares July 7 ‘World Amotekun Day’, Acknowledges Role In Regional

The United Nations (UN) has declared July 7 annually as ‘World Amotekun Day’ to acknowledge the efforts of the Western Nigeria Security Network, code-named Amotekun Corps, in Ondo State.

The UN also said the decision was influenced by the recognition of Amotekun’s outstanding role in combating crime across the southwest region of the country.

This was contained in a statement released on Monday in Akure, the state capital, by Adetunji Adeleye, state commander of Amotekun.

The statement said the affiliation was made known at the Amotekun headquarters in Akure by Ambassador Dr. Markwili Mgbara, Director of Information and Communications of the International Association of World Peace Advocates.

According to the statement, Mgbara said the affiliation certificate was issued under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) consultative status and the International Association of World Peace Advocacy.

“Ondo Amotekun is the first state-owned security agency that has gained a peculiar international affiliation with the United Nations in saving lives.

“This certificate confirms the affiliation of the Ondo State Amotekun Corps as a trained security unit recognised by the UN, while Amotekun is also expected to collaborate with various UN offices.

“Amotekun, established in 2019, aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its broader vision for peace and security by 2030.

“UN recognises Amotekun’s achievements in reducing crime, supporting farmers, ensuring highway safety and protecting lives and property across Nigeria’s South-West region.

“Because of these efforts, Amotekun will now participate in various UN security and human rights meetings globally, like the United Nations’ 80th Anniversary event scheduled for Sept.22, 2025, in New York,” the statement read.

It said Adeleye, also Chairman, Council of Amotekun Commanders, dedicated the recognition to God and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for an enabling environment for Amotekun to thrive.

According to the statement, Adeleye recounted the difficult start of the agency five years ago, when farmers could not go to their farms, and many businesses were shut down.

“Today, thanks to God and the government’s support, farmers have returned, food insecurity has reduced, and economic activities are thriving,” he said.

The commander assured residents, commuters, and farmers that Amotekun remained committed to working with other security agencies to ensure safety.

Adeleye, however, said that no society was entirely crime-free, but noted that Ondo State had made adequate progress in being crime-free.