Breaking: Awujale of Ijebu Oba Adetona Dies At 91

Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, died at the age of 91.

The monarch passed away on Sunday, just hours after the announcement of the death of Muhammadu Buhari, his longtime friend and former president.

Adetona ascended the throne on April 2, 1960, and reigned for over 64 years, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Nigerian history.

His friendship with Buhari dated back to the 1980s and was cemented under extraordinary circumstances.

In 1983, just before Buhari’s military coup, Olabisi Onabanjo, then Ogun state governor, had already signed a formal order deposing Adetona. The removal was scheduled to take effect on January 2, 1984.

But the coup of December 31, 1983 — which toppled Nigeria’s civilian government — halted the plan. Buhari’s intervention inadvertently preserved the Awujale’s reign.

Governor Dapo Abiodun Announces the Passing of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland

It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the revered Awujale of Ijebuland. Oba Adetona joined his ancestors today, July 13, 2025 at the age of 91 leaving behind a remarkable legacy that has significantly shaped Ijebuland, Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

It is indeed double sadness that Oba Adetona joined his ancestors the same day that the former President, Muhammadu died in a London, the United Kingdom hospital.

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona was a remarkable royal father, who ascended the throne in 1960, marking the beginning of a transformative era for Ijebuland. Throughout his reign, he was a beacon of unity, cultural preservation, and progressive development. His dedication to the welfare of his people was evident in his efforts to foster educational advancements, healthcare improvements, and economic growth within the state and Nigeria.

Under his guidance, Ijebuland witnessed remarkable strides in infrastructure and community development, establishing itself as a model of progress in Ogun State. His leadership not only enhanced the cultural heritage of Ijebuland with the Ojude Oba festival attaining international standards but also solidified its reputation as a thriving hub of commerce and tradition.

As we mourn his passing, let us celebrate the extraordinary life of Oba Adetona and honour his contributions to our country. His wisdom, kindness, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of his people will forever be etched in our hearts.

May his soul rest in peace, and may we continue to uphold the values he instilled in us during his illustrious reign.

