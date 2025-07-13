Peter Obi’s Statement On Muhammadu Buhari's Death

byCKN NEWS -
I have just received the very sad news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London. His death provides a solemn moment, not just for his family and close associates, but for our nation as a whole.


President Buhari has always comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader.


To his wife, children, extended family, and to all Nigerians I extend my deepest condolences. 


May Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Most Merciful, forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.


Ameen.


- PO

