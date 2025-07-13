Vice President Kashim Shettima Mourns Buhari

Vice President Kashim Shettima statement on President Muhammadu Buhari's Death

"Only a few Nigerians have had the rare privilege of standing at the intersection of our nation’s defining moments. Former President Muhammadu Buhari was one of them. From the battlefield to the ballot box, he fought for Nigeria’s stability with uncommon courage. When the nation called upon him to lead once more, he answered with grace, bearing the burden of our collective aspirations.

President Buhari was one of a kind. He was defined not just by the asceticism of his lifestyle but by his documented refusal to compromise on his values. He served as a ladder for the political ascent of many. To generations of leaders, including myself, he remains the archetype of the principled politician: disciplined, deliberate, and difficult to distract from purpose.

A man of the people, President Buhari’s life was a masterclass in servant leadership. He left office with the same modesty with which he entered it, committed to striking that difficult balance between proximity to the people and fidelity to national ideals.

Nigeria has lost more than a leader. We have lost a compass. In this moment of national mourning, may we find solace in the legacy he left behind. It is a legacy that reminds us that honesty, simplicity, and integrity are not relics of the past but blueprints for a more honourable future.

As one who came of age politically within the very structure shaped by his reputation and integrity, I must say this: I learnt much from him, and so did a generation of others. His life gave us a path, his values gave us a foundation, and his passing gives us a charge to carry forward the virtues that made him different."





May Allah forgive his shortcomings, reward his service, and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. Ameen.