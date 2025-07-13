Breaking: Former President Buhari Dies In London

Former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has died on Sunday.

A brief statement issued on Sunday afternoon by his longtime media aide, Garba Shehu, confirmed that the former leader passed away in a London clinic.

Shehu’s statement,

INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJI’UN

The family has announced the passing of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon, in a clinic in London.

May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.

Signed.

Garba Shehu

13 July 2025

No further details were provided regarding the cause of death, but Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023, had a long history of seeking medical treatment in the United Kingdom during and after his presidency.

Buhari, a retired Major General in the Nigerian Army, previously ruled the country as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985 before returning as a democratically elected president three decades later. He was the first opposition candidate in Nigerian history to defeat an incumbent president.





Funeral arrangements were yet to be announced.



