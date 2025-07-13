President Tinubu Directs VP Shettima, CoS Gbajabiamila To Leave For London ,To Bring Buhari's Corpse Home

byCKN NEWS -
0




President Tinubu announces President Buhari's passing, directs VP Shettima, Chief of Staff Gbajabiamila  to the UK to accompany body back home

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the passing of his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari died today in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness.

President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President's widow and offered his deep condolences.

President Tinubu has also directed Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

Former President Buhari was twice elected Nigeria's President in 2015 and 2023.

He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

President Tinubu has ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President,
Information and Strategy
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال