Death Roll :My Husband Used Me To Traffic Drugs To Malaysia ..Nigerian Lady Okulu

Peace Enekole Okulu has shared how her husband, George Unazi, made her unknowingly traffic drugs to Malaysia. Peace said that in 2011, her husband, who was living in Malaysia at the time, invited her to come and stay with him.

In an interview with Brekete Family, a human rights program, Peace said her husband arranged for someone to give her a bag to bring along with her. She said she was told the bag contained hair attachments and because she trusted her husband, she did not suspect anything wrong. She said she opened the bag and saw hairpieces, the kind used to make braids, so she believed it was safe.

However, Peace said when she arrived at the airport in Malaysia, authorities searched the bag and discovered hard drugs hidden inside. She said she was arrested immediately and later sentenced to death. She said that sentence was eventually reduced to life imprisonment.

Peace said she spent 12 years in prison before being found innocent and finally released.

In Peace's words: "I was naive and with the trust I had for my husband, I never one day would believe that my husband can use me for drug trafficking. When I opened the bag I saw attachment, the one they use to make hair"

