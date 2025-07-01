Abia Youths Demand Apology from Enviable Boss For Misleading Davido During Don Lulu’s Event

A wave of controversy has trailed the recent visit of Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, to Umuahia, Abia State, for the official launch of Don FM and Ikoro FM—two newly established media outlets owned by entertainment entrepreneur, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu).





Credible sources confirm that Don Lulu not only fully sponsored Davido’s appearance, but also personally arranged for the private jet that flew the artist into Owerri, from where he proceeded to Umuahia for his scheduled engagement.





However, the visit took an unexpected turn following allegations that Mr. Ituma Chukwuemeka, CEO of Enviable Transport, in conjunction with popular nightlife promoter, Pascal Okechukwu (widely known as Cubana Chiefpriest), diverted Davido to a private residence in Umuahia under the pretense that it was part of the official itinerary.





Reports indicate that the alleged interference began at the Owerri airport, where Cubana Chiefpriest initially attempted to redirect Davido to his residence in Owerri. Upon discovering the deviation, Davido reportedly insisted on continuing directly to Umuahia for his planned appearance.





Despite this, the artist was later seen at the residence of Enviable Transport’s CEO in Umuahia—a stop that, according to sources close to the organizers, was neither planned nor approved by Don Lulu. A video of the visit subsequently surfaced online, with claims that Davido received a $10,000 cash gift, with no mention of the actual event sponsor.





The incident has drawn criticism from youth groups in Abia, who have described it as a calculated attempt to undermine Don Lulu’s efforts and misrepresent the purpose of Davido’s visit. Speaking to journalists in Umuahia, Comrade Chidiebere Nwoko, representing the Don Lulu Youth Assembly, condemned the actions as deceptive and disrespectful.





The group has called on Mr. Ituma Chukwuemeka to publicly apologize to Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, warning that failure to do so may prompt further responses aimed at protecting the integrity of Abia State’s growing entertainment industry.





As the dust settles, stakeholders are urging for professionalism, transparency, and mutual respect in future high-profile engagements within the region.