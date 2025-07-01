Mob Strips Pastor, Married Lover In Edo

A Pastor of a new generation church and his married lover have been stripped naked at Iguomon Community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

Youths of the community were said to have caught the Pastor and the married women making love.

In a viral video, the two were seen sitting on the floor.

Some of those who witnessed the scene confirmed that the said pastor had been having an affair with the woman before they were eventually caught.

Someoneo shared the video, condemned the resort to jungle justice.

He said such incident could lead to killing of the Pastor and his married lover.

According to him: “We condemn jungle justice in its entirety and what the people did in that community cannot be justified. The matter should have been reported to the police who will take appropriate action.”

Edo police spokesman, Moses Yamu, said the matter has not been reported to any police station and declined further comment.


