Court Orders CDS To Produce Detained Ewu Kingdom PG

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has ordered the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, to produce the detained President General of the agrarian Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Prof Arthur Ekpekpo, in court at the next adjourned date of September 30, 2025.

Justice H. A. Ngajiwa gave the order on Monday, during the hearing of the bail request for Prof Ekpekpo in the suit No: FHC/WR/CS/42/2024, filed before it by the Okuama community.

Prof Ekpekpo, Mr Julius Oghoroko, Mr Bernard Esegba and others were arrested in 2024 over the killing of 17 soldiers who were purported to be on a peace mission in the Okuama community.



