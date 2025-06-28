World Customs Organisation Elects Nigerian Customs CG Adeniyi Chairperson

The Comptroller-General (C-G) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Wale Adeniyi, has been elected as Chairman of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council.

The election was held during the concluding session of the 145th/146th WCO Council Meetings, yesterday, at the WCO Headquarters in Brussels.

The WCO is the highest decision-making body in global customs administration.

CGC Adeniyi succeeds Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, and becomes the first Nigerian to hold the office since the WCO’s establishment in 1953.

Reacting to the appointment, Mr. Adeniyi expressed profound appreciation to the Council members for the confidence reposed in his leadership, describing the moment as both humbling and historic for Nigeria and the African Customs community at large.

“This honour is not mine alone, it reflects the collective progress of the Nigeria Customs Service and the transformative agenda we’ve pursued over the past two years.

“As Chairperson, I pledge to uphold the core values of the WCO, while promoting innovation, equity, and deeper collaboration among member states in response to the complex realities of global trade,” he said.

The CG also expressed gratitude to the Council for electing him the Chairperson.

He pledged unwavering support for the World Customs Organisation’s ongoing modernisation efforts and affirmed his commitment to implementing its 2025–2028 strategic plan.

He added, “We are entering a critical phase in the evolution of global trade, where customs must balance facilitation with enforcement, transparency with innovation, and sovereignty with cooperation.

“I intend to work closely with member administrations and stakeholders to position the WCO as a dynamic, forward-looking institution fit for today’s challenges.”

The customs boss acknowledged the commendable work of his predecessor, for the guidance and stability provided to the Council.

He noted that his leadership laid a solid foundation upon which current reforms can thrive.

The CGC further expressed optimism towards the coming sessions of the Council, affirming his readiness to facilitate meaningful dialogue and progress among the global customs community.

The WCO Council is the organisation’s supreme governing body, established by the Convention on the Establishment of a Customs Co-operation Council. Its core mandate promotes uniformity, modernisation, and global best practices among customs administrations. All WCO working bodies report to the Council, whose policy decisions guide the operations of customs administrations across its 185 member states.

As Chairperson, CGC Adeniyi is expected to provide strategic leadership to the WCO Policy Commission, steering the global customs agenda and facilitating high-level discussions on trade facilitation, revenue optimisation, security, cross-border cooperation, and digital transformation.

He will also work closely with the WCO Secretary-General, Mr. Ian Saunders, and the WCO Secretariat to ensure implementation of the organisation’s Strategic Plan, while championing greater inclusivity, capacity development, and sustainability in customs operations, particularly for developing countries.

The Chairperson also plays a key diplomatic role, representing the WCO at high-level global fora and strengthening relationships with external partners such as the Private Sector Consultative Group (PSCG), international donor bodies, and multilateral trade institutions.

Shortly after the Council Session, in a symbolic moment that captured the significance of Nigeria’s ascension, the South African flag was symbolic ally lowered, while the Nigerian flag was hoisted at the WCO headquarters, a powerful gesture signifying Nigeria’s leadership as Chair of the Council.



