My Second Marriage Has Collapsed ..Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Presenter, Frank Edoho Confesses

Media personality and TV host, Frank Edoho, has revealed that his second marriage has crashed.

He married his second wife, Sandra Onyenuchenuya, after his first marriage to Katherine Obiang hit the rocks in 2011.

Featuring in a recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, the TV personality disclosed that he and his second wife had separated.

He explained that he did his best for the two marriages but they all failed.

He said, “Maybe I’m not good at marriage, I must confess.

The two women I had been married to are not my soul mates. Love of your life is different from your soul mate.

The love of your life is the person who comes to your mind when you think of love. But your soul mate is someone who understands you even before you express yourself and you naturally align with.

“I know that I went above and beyond for the two marriages. I carried my partner... I can abandon everything for her. But you don’t blame them for falling out of love with you. Take the footballer Kaka for example, he’s a Brazilian and he looks as handsome as an Indian.

Very handsome guy, even when he retired from football, he was still handsome. But his wife divorced him. Do you know what she said? ‘He is too good’”