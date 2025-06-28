Nollywood Actor Kayode Peters Dies In Canada

Tragedy has befallen the Nollywood industry again following the death of popular Nigerian movie producer Kayode Peters in Canada.

Peters’ death was confirmed on Saturday 

“Sad, kayode Peters, movie actor and producer passed away in Canada this morning. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the post read.

However, the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death remain undisclosed.

Peters played the role of Koko in Twilight Zone and Flatmates, the hit comedy sitcom in the early 2000s.

He was also known for his work on several stage plays and sitcoms, including Extended Family, while significantly contributing to Nigeria’s contemporary theatre and television space.

