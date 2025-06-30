Wike vs Makinde: Tensions Mount As PDP Holds NEC Meeting Today

As the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party deepens over the position of National Secretary and the disputed 100th National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Monday (today), a major showdown appears imminent as party leaders are at odds, with rival factions planning to hold separate NEC and National Caucus meetings today in Abuja.





Credible sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation to speak on the issue, said that rival factions were actively mobilising and preparing to attend the separate meetings.





A reliable party source, said the Board of Trustees was also scheduled to meet today amid the ongoing turmoil.

Our correspondent gathered that on Sunday afternoon in Wadata, acting National Chairman Umar Damagum; embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN); Vice Chairman (North West), Senator Bello Gwarzo; and two other members of the National Working Committee met and reaffirmed their position that an expanded National Caucus meeting should be held instead of the NEC.

In response on Sunday evening in Wadata Plaza, majority of the NWC members, including Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja, National Vice Chairman (South East), Ali Odefa; South East Caretaker Chairman, Emmanuel Ogidi; National Woman Leader, Amina Darasimi; acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo; National Auditor, Okechukwu Obiechin; National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba; National Financial Secretary, Woyengikuro Daniel; and National Vice Chairman (South West), Ajisafe Toyese insisted that the NEC meeting would go ahead today with Koshoedo remaining as acting National Secretary.





The camps of Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) — which includes Governors Peter Mbah (Enugu), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), 11 members of the National Working Committee and other senior party figures, also insisted that the NEC meeting must take place today as originally scheduled. This group is also firmly against the return of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary.





On the opposing side, camp of former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike — including Governors Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, National Organising Secretary Umar Bature, and National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN) — are advocating for Anyanwu’s reinstatement and for the NEC meeting to be postponed.





The PDP has continued to grapple with internal discord since its loss of power in 2015, facing leadership battles, mass defections, and unresolved congress issues in several key states.





To stabilise the party, Koshoedo was earlier appointed as acting National Secretary.





However, a fact-finding committee, led by Taraba State Governor Kefas Agbu, revealed that INEC still officially recognised Senator Anyanwu as the legitimate holder of the office.





Following this, the 99th NEC had agreed to schedule the 100th NEC meeting for June 30, and Damagum communicated this to INEC through a letter dated May 30.





INEC, however, declined the notification, stating that under PDP’s internal procedures, such letters must be co-signed by both the National Chairman and National Secretary. INEC advised the party to comply with its constitutionally mandated processes.





Amid the growing tension, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated at a press conference that INEC’s role was limited to receiving party notifications and not interfering in internal affairs.





However, Damagum distanced the party from Ologunagba’s remarks, labeling them as personal views lacking broader consultation and describing them as premature and regrettable.





This deepening rift became more evident just a day after Damagum led a delegation of party leaders to a high-level fact-finding meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.





Speaking at a press conference on June 25 at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Damagum announced the reinstatement of Senator Anyanwu as National Secretary and the postponement of the party’s 100th NEC meeting.





He described the move as a tough but necessary decision backed by the majority of party stakeholders, adding thay Expanded National Caucus will hold June 30th.





Accompanied by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and other top party figures, Damagum announced that an expanded National Caucus meeting would now be held on June 30, replacing the earlier scheduled NEC meeting.





Meanwhile, six deputy national officers of the PDP — Timothy Osadolor (Deputy National Youth Leader), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Deputy National Publicity Secretary), Okechukwu Osuoha (Deputy National Legal Adviser), Hajia Maryam (Deputy National Woman Leader), Adamu Kamale (Deputy National Financial Secretary), and Chubby Eneh (Deputy National Treasurer) — endorsed Anyanwu’s return.





In a statement released June 25 they hailed his reinstatement as a victory for the party and affirmed their support for the June 30 National Caucus meeting.





In response, 11 out of 18 NWC members rejected Anyanwu’s reinstatement and reiterated their commitment to holding the NEC meeting on June 30 as scheduled.





However, the 11 NWC members opposed to Anyanwu, in a separate statement on Wednesday, stood their ground, insisting that the NEC meeting would proceed as initially planned on June 30.





The NWC 11 stated, “Furthermore, the claim by Amb. Damagum that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu has been asked to resume office as the National Secretary of the Party is therefore misleading being contrary to the resolution of NEC.





“In the light of the foregoing, the 100th NEC meeting as scheduled for Monday, 30th June, 2025, has not been cancelled or postponed.”





A top party source said that majority of the NWC members and other critical stakeholders have made preparations to have the 1OOth NEC today as scheduled.





The source, who belongs to Makinde’s camp, stated, “It is a matter of survival for the major opposition party in Nigeria. PDP is bigger than any individual, and the most supreme organ of the party after the National Convention is NEC. And the 99th NEC on May 27 scheduled the 100th NEC for June 30.





“As we speak, we have printed all necessary documents needed for accreditation. We have made all necessary preparations to ensure that tomorrow’s NEC meeting will be a success.





“We understand some people are making efforts to stall it, but we are ready to uphold our party’s constitution and ensure that the party survives, so no matter what we are ready.





“So, in line with the 99th NEC schedule, we have sent out reminders and invitations to our people for the PDP 100th NEC. And only NEC members will be allowed access to the venue. Every other issue will be resolved there.”





Addressing a press conference on Sunday night, PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Arapaja, flanked by other NWC members, insisted that the 100th NEC would hold today.





He stated, “We have called you to, through you, further update all members of the PDP and the general public on the activities of the Party especially with regard to the 100th meeting of the NEC statutorily scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, 30th June, 2025 and the National Convention scheduled for Thursday 28th to Saturday, 30th August, 2025.





“For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC assures all party members that the 100th NEC meeting will proceed as scheduled tomorrow Monday, 30th June, 2025 (today) at the NEC Hall of the Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.





“The 100th NEC meeting will among other things receive updates on the activities of the Zoning Committee and the National Convention Organizing Committee.





“As you are aware, the 100th meeting was unanimously scheduled by NEC at its 99th meeting held on Tuesday, 27th May, 2025.





“By virtue of Section 31(3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) the Monday, 30th June, 2025 date for the 100th NEC meeting is binding on all Organs and members, and as such no Organ, group or officer of the Party has the power to alter, change, vary, veto or convert the already convened NEC meeting.





“Contrary to a purported notice being circulated on social media suggesting that the 100th NEC meeting has been converted to a Special Expanded National Caucus meeting, the NWC states in clear terms that the said notice did not emanate from the PDP and should be disregarded.”





Arapaja stressed that the PDP Constitution and party guidelines contained no provision for an Expanded National Caucus.





He added, “For the avoidance of doubt, Section 30 of the Constitution of the PDP is unambiguous in providing for a National Caucus for the Party with its composition, functions and meetings clearly spelt out, leaving no room for any form of expansion.





“The suggestion, proposal or announcement for a ‘Special Expanded National Caucus meeting’ is therefore unconstitutional and cannot take any decision for the PDP being not a recognised organ or body in the PDP.





“The PDP is a political party build on the foundation and pedestal of strict adherence to the Rule of Law, guided by the due process of our party Constitution and the ethos of internal democracy, which values must be protected and preserved at all time.





“The NWC acknowledges the support and solidarity of the members of the PDP and reassures that the 100th NEC meeting and the National Convention will go on as scheduled by NEC.”





Meanwhile, multiple sources from Wike’s camp insisted that today’s meeting was a National Caucus meeting, not a NEC session.





One of the sources stated, “The meeting tomorrow (today) is the National Caucus and not the NEC meeting. The acting National Chairman announced this last week after the reinstatement of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary.

“The extended National Caucus will give room to numerous members of our party that are not part of NEC to deliberate and come up with ways that will help resolve the pending issues.

“So, individuals cannot force the party to hold NEC when it could lead to crisis and even personal confrontation. But we will not allow that to happen; we will hold the expanded National Caucus meeting tomorrow.”

In a related development, Anyanwu stated in a notice on Sunday that participation in the expanded National Caucus meeting would be strictly by invitation only.

The invitation read in part, “The National Working Committee of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, wishes to inform and invite the following stakeholders to a Special Expanded National Caucus Meeting of our party scheduled to hold as follows:

“Date: Monday, June 30th, 2025, Venue: National Secretariat (NEC Hall), Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja FCT, Time: 2:00pm

“Invited guest are: Statutory Members of National Caucus, Deputy National Officers, BoT members, all state Ccairmen, all members of PDP NASS Caucus, former NWC members (still in the party), National Ex-Officio Members, all PDP former Governors (still in the Party), all immediate past gubernatorial candidates (still in the party).”

Leaders’ divergent views

In a related development, Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, says he stands by the position of the National Working Committee, NWC, the Board of Trustees, and South East Zonal Executive Committee, ZEC, of the PDP on the crisis rocking the party.

Mbah also expressed support for today’s NEC meeting, saying that while he was still a member of the PDP, he was “simply fed up with the shenanigans that have more or less made the party an endless circus.”

The governor, who made his position known to newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara; and the South East Zonal Chairman of the party, Chief Ali Odefa, among others, at the Government House, Enugu on Sunday, maintained that the position of the South East ZEC of the PDP to review its future with the party if its stand on the issue of the National Secretary was not honoured remained sacrosanct.

“For the record, just as I stated during my interactive session with Fellows and Members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Enugu at the weekend, while I am still a member of the PDP, the South East – and that includes me – reserves the right to review our continued membership of the party if the party is unwilling to put its house in order.

“That was invariably the position adopted during our last South East Zonal meeting held here in Enugu. During that meeting, the caucus noted that the party should not disregard the zone’s stand regarding the National Secretary position.

“To all intents and purposes, this has obviously not been the case. So, there is no doubt as to where I stand on the matter.

“The position of the South East with respect to the National Secretary of the party as issued in that communique is sacrosanct,” he stated.

Other PDP chieftains at the meeting include the former National Chairman of the party and BOT member, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; Senator Sam Egwu, Iyom Josephine Anenih, Senator Ben Obi, and Hon. Udeh-Okoye, among others.

Also, in an exclusive interview on Sunday, former PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Olabode George, said regardless of the name the meeting is called, he would attend, given the need for the party to move forward.

He said, “When we get there, we will sort ourselves out. Whether they call it NEC, leg or head meeting, the most important thing is that we are meeting tomorrow (today). We will face one another and tell ourselves the truth, without rancour.

“Let us gather first, call it whatever name. This is an opportunity for everyone to bare his or her mind. We will all be there and I believe a decision on the way forward will be taken.

“I am set. I am already at the airport. I will be there. I won’t sit down here and allow people to destroy a party that was handed over to us by the founding fathers. One thing I am certain about is that the gathering will enable us resolve the crisis in the party.”

Former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated in an exclusive interview that the meeting is indeed a NEC session, emphasising that the party must not go against its own resolution.

He stated, “100th NEC is holding tomorrow (today). I was at the last NEC meeting, and we adjourned to June 30th, and I don’t believe that we should defy our own NEC, because NEC is the highest among the organs, except for the convention.

“So, if NEC met and took a decision that it would meet on a particular day or date, the leadership should not dishonour their own agreement, because nobody imposed it on the leadership. The leadership took a decision by itself. It was a motion, moved and seconded at that meeting.





“So, whatever happened, we should first honour the decision of that leadership before we can proceed from there to take any other decision, except there’s no more party, except we don’t have a party again. Even in a club, members honour their own agreement, not to talk of a political party.”





Similarly, former National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, said, “On the 27th of last month (May), the second strongest decision-making organ of the PDP agreed and resolved that another NEC meeting will be held on June 30. Every NEC member left with that at the back of his mind.

“So, if 11 members out of 19 members of the NWC and the BoT are not on the same page, the answer to your question is very difficult, because the two organs you talked about are constitutionally recognised organs of the party.

“The position they take is, therefore, the position of NEC. People should also know that the acting chairman is a member of the organs.

“Therefore, if you tell me that the acting National Chairman and some party chieftains are not in support of the meeting, then I will ask who these chieftains are.

“If at all these so-called chieftains exist, then, I am afraid that they may likely be the ones creating confusion in the party.”

He however gave reasons the party leadership opted for an expanded stakeholders’ meeting.

“The PDP is a political party that is law abiding, always going with moral understanding and commitment to avoid misinterpretation and misrepresentation. Knowing fully well the political and democratic situation in the Nigeria’s political environment, landscape and atmosphere, where no system is working well; the party agreed to meet as expanded stakeholders where the members, will, as usual, discuss issues affecting the party and the country at large, “ he added.





On how the PDP will resolve its internal crisis, Tsauri added, “This is not the first time the party is getting itself in this kind of stage.





“PDP is a political party with people of proven interigrity, respect, experience, and political competence.”





In his contribution, former National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party, Eddy Olafeso said there is no point speaking of what might or might not happen, stressing that PDP leaders will deal with the issues affecting the party at the meeting.





“Our meeting is our meeting. When we get there, we will consider the issues ourselves. I cannot begin to hazard a guess to you when there is nothing on my desk that formally says this is this or that is that.





“We will hold a meeting tomorrow at 2 O’ clock and whether you call it an extended caucus or NEC meeting, we will be there by 2 O’ Clock. That is what is on the table. We are not interested in 11 here or four there. No! That is not the interest of the party. We are bringing ourselves together and that is what is paramount,” he said.