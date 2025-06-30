PDP Is A Dying Party That Cannot Survive Its Current Crisis..APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress has described the PDP as a dying party that can no longer be trusted with power.

Speaking exclusively on Sunday, APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said the ruling party was pleased to see the main opposition PDP engulfed in crisis.

He stated, “We’re happy with what is happening in the PDP because it’s showing the country and Nigerians that giving the PDP a chance to rule the country for 16 years was a big mistake.

“And that is why we find ourselves in the mess we were in. Thanks to the coming of the APC, some of the things they did are now being corrected.

“For a party that cannot manage itself, it would be suicidal to allow it to manage the country. So, this crisis they are facing is a sign of weakness, a sign of distrust, and it only serves to prove that the APC is a party of cohesion and the bus for everybody to be on board.

“PDP cannot survive this. How can they survive the crisis when every day their strength is weakening, their membership is depleting, they are always on a collision course, and they cannot even organise a convention let alone govern a country?

“PDP is a dying party. So, it’s not just that the crisis cannot end, but when you don’t have good managers, you can’t have a good team to work with.”



