2027 Politics Will Affect Ribadu's Performance As NSA ...Security Analyst

A seasoned security analyst has faulted the current situation where a partisan politician is occupying the office of National Security Adviser (NSA).

Speaking recently in an interview with News Express, Senator Iroegbu, who boasts close to two decades as a security analyst, researcher and journalist, said: "Ideally, the National Security Adviser should be a professional with deep expertise in national security, strategic affairs, or defence.

While the NSA’s role is advisory, the sensitivity and influence of the office demand neutrality and objectivity. A partisan politician may lack the necessary focus or may be swayed by political calculations rather than strategic imperatives. Therefore, I support the view that the NSA should be a non-partisan technocrat who can make sound, unbiased security recommendations in the national interest."

Reacting to media reports linking the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has been linked to a possible 2027 gubernatorial run in Adamawa State or even as running mate to President Tinubu, Iroegbu said: "While these reports remain speculative and unconfirmed, should they prove true, it would indeed present a serious distraction—especially in a period of heightened insecurity.

The role of the NSA requires undivided attention, strategic thinking, and neutrality. Political ambitions could compromise decision-making, reduce public trust, and weaken coordination within the national security architecture. Nigeria cannot afford divided loyalties in such a critical position at this volatile time."

Overall, Iroegbu scored the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration low in the area of security. "I would rate the current security situation as poor—largely a continuation, if not a deterioration, of what we experienced during the Buhari administration," he said.

