Video : This Was How Justice E G Umuokoro Of Fed High Court Bayelsa Was Abducted By Unknown Gunmen In Yenagoa

Unknown gunmen on Saturday, June 21, abducted a State High Court Judge, Justice E.G. Umokoro in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital. 

According to reports, the judge, who presides over High Court 7 in the state, was abducted in front of a popular eatery in the Ekeki area along Chief Melford Okilo Expressway at about 7.00 pm.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the crime stated that the hooded gunmen clad in black uniforms shot at him but missed. The assailants then  blocked him with an unmarked white Hilux van and whisked him away.

The masked gunmen did not take away the black Toyota Prado jeep in which he was riding at the time of his abduction.

A video of the crime scene posted online showed the judge struggling with his abductors, who forced him into the white Hilux before driving away.

The Bayelsa state police command is yet to comment on this matter.

