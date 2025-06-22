IBB Golf Club Crisis: I’ll Take Out Anyone Who Tries To Sabotage Me ..Nyesom Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he will not allow blackmail to hinder him from fulfilling his responsibilities in transforming the nation’s capital.

Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, made this declaration on Saturday during an inspection visit to the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

Visiting the club for the first time amid the ongoing crisis affecting its operations, Wike vowed to restore its fading glory.

“We will not allow anybody to take what belongs to the federal government. No amount of blackmail will change me. If anyone moves to sabotage me, I will take you out. Government is not a good manager hence why we appointed the interim management committee. You can’t take over the club because we appointed you to manage the club,” he said.

Speaking further, he said he would begin the renovation of the club beginning with the club house while reminding them of paying ground rent when necessary.

“We will invite Julius Berger who originally built this club to see how we can begin the renovation in phases. I will seal the club if the ground rent is not paid.

In her own remarks, the chairman Board for Trustees, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem appealed to the minster to give the club urgent intervention.

The President of the Court of Appeal said the club when renovated will improve the economy.

“The club needs urgent intervention to align with the renewed hope agenda. The intervention of this facility will improve the economy of this country.. It can be part of tourism sector and it will also improve the status of Nigeria within the comity of nations,” she said.

Recall that the club was shut indefinitely following an escalating crisis over governance and structural reforms.

Renowned as one of Nigeria’s most prestigious golf destinations, the IBB Club has been embroiled in a leadership crisis tied to the appointment of a new Board of Trustees (BoT) and proposed amendments to its constitution.



