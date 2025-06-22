Groom’s father, Brother Among Wedding Travellers Murdered In Plateau

The father and younger brother of the groom were among the wedding travelers who were murdered in Plateau State, on Friday.

31 persons traveling in an 18-seater Bus, belonging to Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU), were attacked by a mob in Plateau.

The Chief Imam of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Mangu, Sheikh Suleiman Haruna, had said the victims, who were residents of Basawa community of Zaria LGA of Kaduna state, were heading for Pau in Plateau.

12 of the travelers lost their lives while 19 were who got injured are currently receiving treatment at Mangu General Hospital.

Giving details of the incident, Ibrahim Umar, one of the survivors, said, “The father and younger brother of the groom were also killed in the incident. The groom’s uncle was also killed.

“The groom is originally from Zaria but lectures at an institution in the area.

“While teaching, he met a woman, and they agreed to get married. We were carrying kola nuts and other marriage gifts for the wedding. We explained everything to the perpetrators, but they didn’t understand. We told them we were strangers from Kaduna state, heading for a wedding ceremony, but they didn’t agree. We are all members of same family and community, “ the survivor said.

The survivor applauded the soldiers stationed nearby scene of the incident for their prompt action, saying, “The soldiers really helped us. They came to rescue us. If not for their quick response, the situation would have been different.”



