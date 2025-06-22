Atiku Denies Adopting All Democratic Alliance ( ADA )

A media aide of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said yesterday that he (Atiku) and his group have not adopted All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as their coalition platform, contrary to media reports.

Demola Olarenwaju, the Special Assistant on Digital Media Strategy to the former Vice President, said the group still had issues to sort out with the coalition.

The group, Nigeria National Coalition Group (NNCG), had on Friday applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration of ADA as a party ahead of the 2027 election.

State governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some other stakeholders of the party have expressed opposition to Atiku’s move to involve the party in any coalition.

It was the party that sponsored Atiku to become vice president in 1999 through 2003 and as its presidential flag bearer in 2023.

Sources in the PDP said yesterday that it was only a matter of time before Atiku and his supporters formally dump the party.

Atiku’s imminent exit and that of former Senate President David Mark seems to have added to the woes of the former ruling party, it was gathered yesterday.

Olanrewaju, in a tweet on his X handle, accused Nigerian newspapers of often contributing to “our challenges.”

“A group is in the process of pursuing party registration, just like any other Nigerian, but they need to coordinate this with the coalition,” he said.

He added: “ADA has not been adopted by the coalition, and when the time is right, the public will be informed about the appropriate choices and decisions. Just be patient with that.”

Sources in the PDP yesterday expressed concerns about the odds that keep stacking up against the party, the latest being the looming exit of Atiku, former Senate President David Mark and former House of Representatives Speaker Aminu Tambuwal.

Mark is said to have presided at the meeting of the NNCG where the decision to seek registration for ADA as a party was reached.

There are fears that many supporters of the three politicians will be leaving the PDP for the new party once it gets registered.

Atiku, who had sought to be president in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023, is actively preparing for another shot in 2027.

The PDP has lost two of its governors to the APC in the last one month.

It is now searching for a response to the planned exit of Atiku and other chieftains.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Debo Ologunagba, declined comments on the development when contacted yesterday.

However, it was gathered that governors and other PDP stakeholders who have been at loggerheads with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and his political associate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu who is the PDP National Secretary, may now be inclined to reach a compromise by allowing the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Peace and Reconciliation Committee to broker peace.

“Before the ADA issue that just came up, the frictions tied to some stakeholders’ refusal to recognise Anyanwu’s position as National Secretary had seriously endangered the plan for the June 30 National Executive Committee meeting, preparations for a national convention in August and even, steps towards the 2027 general elections,” a party source said.

“FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, knows that he holds the ace with the Supreme Court judgment that backs Anyanwu’s authority and the National Legal Adviser, Alhaji Kamaldeen Ajibade has completely removed himself from the picture of those challenging Wike and Anyanwu.

“The most logical step now is for the two major contending sides to allow the Saraki Committee broker peace.”

A loyalist of Atiku, Prof. Tunde Olusunle, absolved the former VP of blame over the PDP crisis.

Olusunle said it is those who are too focused on sabotaging Atiku within the PDP that should be held responsible for killing the party.

Olusunle, who also lectures at the University of Abuja, said:“The defections of two PDP governors, Sheriff Oborevwori and Umo Eno of Delta and Akwa Ibom states, haven’t rattled the foundations of the PDP as much as apprehensions about Atiku’s possible move.

“It just shows the quantum goodwill Atiku still musters in the political space, which has sustained the continued stay of many in the party.

“Atiku is a pioneer member of the PDP; the history of the party in the past 27 years cannot be written without tacit acknowledgement of his invaluable contributions to the evolution of the party.

“In the aftermath of the 2022 presidential primary of the PDP, certain tendencies and interests in the party have pursued the systematic degradation of the party; they had been gnawing at the roots of the party from within, while equally throwing barbs and missiles from within.

“There’s public outcry about the imperative for an alternative platform which can help the actualization of the people for genuine democratic governance; it is instructive that there are fears about the potential weakening of the PDP in the event of Atiku’s identification with the coalition being mooted.”

According to Olusunle, the new platform being promoted by Atiku and others will win the entire North as well as the South East once Peter Obi makes up his mind about being part of it, but Atiku will not compel all his loyalists to leave PDP because he is a pragmatic democrat.

“I imagine Atiku’s response in the circumstances that some of his core loyalists opt to stay back in PDP, would be that people are entitled to their political preferences.

“We are not in a military dispensation; people are free to associate with whomever or whatever political tendency or bloc, and the coalition is gathering members across the nation.

“You should have read about a formidable chunk of former bigwigs in the politics of Katsina State, who defected last week and have pledged their loyalties to the gathering coalition.

“Once Peter Obi joins the advocacy, the coalition will bag the South East,” he added.