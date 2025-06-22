Lightning Kills 32 Cows In Ogun

Not fewer than 32 cows were reportedly struck dead at Osara, Obantoko area of Abeokuta in Odeda Local Government area of Ogun State during a heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The incident, according to the Baale of Osara, Wasiu Afolabi, who spoke to our Correspondent on Sunday, reportedly happened during the torrential rainfall, which started at about noon on Saturday.





Afolabi said that the Fulani herders in charge of the cows alerted him to the tragic incident at about 2 pm on Saturday.





He explained that the matter had been reported to the Aregbe police division as well as Dr Afolashade Adeyemo, the Chairman of Odeda Local Government.





Afolabi said, “I was at home on Saturday when the Fulani herders at about 2 pm came to report that lightning had killed 32 of their cows.





“I got to their place, where they usually keep these cows before they are taken out for grazing and saw these dead cows. We have, however, reported the incident to the Aregbe police division as well as the Chairman of Odeda Local Government, Dr Afolashade Adeyemo, and other people who must be aware.





“We have equally scheduled a meeting for this morning with the Fulani to know what to do next and also ensure that the incident does not affect the peace of the community.”





The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, also in a WhatsApp message sent to our Correspondent, confirmed the bizarre incident.





Ogunlowo said, “The Command is well aware. The incident was reported to DPO Aregbe Division at about 13:30 hours on 21/06/2025. He led a team to the scene. 32 cows were struck dead when thunder and lightning occurred during a heavy downpour of rain.”



