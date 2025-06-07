UNIZIK To Probe Student’s Death After Drug Induced Three-storey Jump

The Chief Safety Officer at Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has said it would investigate the incident which claimed the life of one of its students (name withheld).





Tragedy had struck late Thursday at a private lodge near Royal Kitchen Junction, Ifite-Awka, in the Awka South Local Government Area of the state when the male student jumped from a three-storey building and died.

It was gathered that the student jumped off the balcony of the building located near the school after he had allegedly consumed some unknown substances suspected to be “mkpurummiri” (crystal meth).

According to eyewitnesses near the scene, after the victim fell to the ground, all efforts to bring him back to life proved abortive, as he was later confirmed dead in a nearby hospital where he was rushed to.

One of the sources said, “We suddenly heard a loud thud yesterday (Thursday) evening, prompting a rush to the scene where the young man was found lying in a pool of his blood, critically injured.

“The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was identified as a tenant in the lodge. Shockingly, when concerned residents checked his room, his roommate was found in an incoherent state, allegedly under the influence of the same substances they had taken earlier.

“Despite efforts to save him, the student was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities are working diligently to contact the deceased’s family and investigate the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

It was further gathered that the roommate of the victim is currently in custody and will be questioned further once he regains stability.

When contacted on the development on Friday, the Chief Safety Officer at UNIZIK, Ken Chukwurah, said, “We are still investigating to be sure of what happened, how it happened and the proper identity of the victim.

It happened in a private lodge outside the school, and we don’t have control over who is admitted to such lodges.”







