Respite For Private Jets Owners As Customs Relaxes Suspension

There has been an atmosphere of respite for over 60 private jet owners in the country, with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) suspending the clampdown on private jet owners over alleged non-payment of import duty for one month.

The NCS had earlier announced the grounding of over 60 private jets flying in the country over alleged non-payment of import duty.

It was gathered that the aircrafts were grounded at the international wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, over import duty evasion.

According to sources, majority of the affected aircraft are foreign registered, but flying in the country.

The affected aircrafts belong to private individuals in Nigeria, which are under the Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) license. The permit is granted to individuals who want to own and operate aircraft for personal use and not for commercial purposes.

The National Public Relations Officer, NCS, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, said the private jet owners have agreed to regularise their payment to the Federal Government within one month.





He said the action has been suspended as private jet owners and the service have reached an agreement to comply with payment of Customs duty.





“The service grounded some aircraft, but we have done some consultations, and there is a mutual understanding, that is an agreement to suspend the action for one month so that others will comply. They (private jet owners) are willing to comply to do the right thing. It’s about the regularisation of Customs duty. So we are working on that,” Maiwada stated.



