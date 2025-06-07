Enugu Governor Mourns Death Of Mike Ejeagha

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has expressed his sadness over the death of Veteran musician Mike Ejeagha

This was his post on social media

I’m profoundly saddened by the death of the music icon, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

Mike Ejeagha was a legend, a cultural ambassador, and a revered son of Enugu State. He was one of the finest musicians of his generation, with an easygoing personality and a humility that belied his towering celebrity status. His fan-base transcended boundaries, and he was easily one of the most recognizable voices in music.

Ejeagha’s immense talent and genius lay in how he took simple indigenous folktales and turned them into unforgettable songs that resonate across cultures.

I will always cherish fond memories of the time spent in his company – the warmth and wisdom he radiated; the joy he found in the ordinary.

His death leaves a huge void that will be difficult to fill. But the legacies he has left behind will last a lifetime. This is a loss not only for his immediate family; it is a profound loss for Enugu State, the entire music community, and the nation as a whole.

On behalf of the Enugu State Government, I offer heartfelt condolences to the Ejeagha family and assure them of our support. As a government, we will ensure that his memory is duly immortalized. Above all, I pray that his family experiences the comforting grace of God’s love, and the fortitude to bear the loss.

Rest in peace, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.