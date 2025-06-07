Sen. Ishaku Abbi's Wife Patience Kwache Announces Divorce

Dr. Patience Kwache, the wife of former Adamawa North Senator, Ishaku Cliff Abbo, has officially announced her divorce from the senator via a statement posted on her official F@cebook page.





In her statement, she expressed gratitude for the time they spent together but acknowledged that they are better off apart.





She wrote:





“Thank you for the two and a half years we spent together. We both tried, but we are better off apart. Indeed, we are both free from our miserable lives. I wish you all the best. The chapter has closed, and our marriage has ended.”





The announcement marks the end of their marriage, drawing a close to a chapter in the former senator’s personal life. Further details regarding the reasons for the divorce have not been disclosed at this time.







