Mob Kill Akpabio In Akwa-Ibom For Sleeping With Pregnant Woman

A tragic incident occurred in Akwa-Ibom State, Nigeria, where a young man named Victor Akpabio was beaten to death by a mob after being caught in an alleged affair with a seven-month pregnant married woman, Esther Akpabio Effiong. 

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about mob justice.

According to eyewitnesses, they were caught in the act, leading to a violent reaction from the community. Victor succumbed to his injuries, and the incident has left the community in shock.

The authorities have been called upon to intervene and bring those involved to justice. 

The incident highlights the need for communities to address conflicts through legal means rather than resorting to vi0lence.
