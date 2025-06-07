Mokwa Flood Disaster Was An Act Of God...IBB

Former Nigerian Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has described the Mokwa flood that led to the death of over 200 people as “unfortunate but an act of God”.

Babangida said this when he received a state government delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, on a Sallah homage at his Uphill Residence, Minna.

While commiserating with the people of Mokwa and the entire Niger State over the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area, Babangida enjoined the residents of the state to continue to pray for the souls of the deceased.

IBB said, ”What happened in Mokwa is unfortunate, but it is ordained by Allah. It is beyond our powers, and this is why we should all continue to pray for the souls of the deceased.”

