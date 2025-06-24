Tinubu Salutes Alibaba At 60

President Bola Tinubu celebrates Alibaba Akpobome, a popular stand-up comedian, compere, and actor, on his 60th birthday today, June 24.

Born Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, Alibaba hails from Agbarha-Otor in Delta State. He began his professional career performing at corporate events and appearing on television and radio shows.

Alibaba later became known for his stage performances and rib-cracking jokes at Grand State events.

President Tinubu highlights Alibaba's immense contributions to the entertainment industry, describing him as a professional comic and trailblazer who transformed the industry.

Widely regarded as the father of stand-up comedy in Nigeria, Alibaba has helped build the industry into a vast ecosystem that contributes to the country's GDP.

President Tinubu enjoins Alibaba to continue inspiring the younger generation of comedians to hone their skills to reach the zenith.

The President wishes him good health and many more years of impact in the entertainment industry.



