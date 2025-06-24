PDP Governors , NWC Members Meet INEC Chairman In Abuja

A high-powered delegation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, paid a formal visit to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

The delegation was warmly received by INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, alongside National Commissioners, senior aides, and key directors of the Commission.

The purpose of the visit was clear: to engage INEC directly on pressing internal matters affecting the PDP, particularly those requiring the Commission's regulatory clarification. In his opening remarks, Professor Yakubu reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to its statutory responsibilities, stating, “Our role is to ensure that the rules are followed.”

With formalities concluded, the meeting transitioned into a closed-door session, where the PDP leadership and INEC officials were expected to discuss and seek mutual understanding on the path forward.



