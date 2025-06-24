PDP Governors , NWC Members Meet INEC Chairman In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
0



A high-powered delegation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, paid a formal visit to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

The delegation was warmly received by INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, alongside National Commissioners, senior aides, and key directors of the Commission.

The purpose of the visit was clear: to engage INEC directly on pressing internal matters affecting the PDP, particularly those requiring the Commission's regulatory clarification. In his opening remarks, Professor Yakubu reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to its statutory responsibilities, stating, “Our role is to ensure that the rules are followed.”

With formalities concluded, the meeting transitioned into a closed-door session, where the PDP leadership and INEC officials were expected to discuss and seek mutual understanding on the path forward.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال