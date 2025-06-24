Ondo Poly final-year Student Commits Suicide Over Alleged Failed Relationship

A 28-year-old final-year student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), Arobo Precious, has committed suicide over an alleged failed relationship.

The deceased Higher National Diploma (HND) II student was found dead around 9 p.m. over the weekend in a bush near his residence in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Council Area of Ondo State.

Before his death, Precious was said to have shared a video on social media that has since gone viral in the state.

The video caption suggested he was battling deep emotional pain, believed to be linked to a failed romantic relationship.

The caption read: “Eniayewu Opeyemi was the one who got me into this. People say there is still life out there, but to me, there is nothing anymore.”

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Precious had already been buried. The source also shared that his parents were devastated by the incident.

“He’s been laid to rest. His parents are completely heartbroken. Precious was a kind and gentle person,” the source said.

While confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, stated, “Yes, I can confirm to you that a case of suicide was reported at about 2200 hrs on the 18th of June, 2025, at the B Division police station in Owo.

Upon the receipt of the information, the DPO team of detectives went to the scene of the said incident, where the lifeless body of a young man of about 27 years was found with a rope believed to have been used in the commission of suicide around his neck.

“The body was subsequently removed and deposited at the FMC mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



