President Tinubu Receives Queen Mary of Denmark At Aso Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday received Her Majesty Queen Mary Elizabeth of Denmark at the Aso Villa in Abuja, alongside First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The visit, described by the President as a “distinct privilege,” underscored the growing diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Denmark. President Tinubu noted that the discussions held were “warm, constructive, and forward-looking,” reflecting mutual respect and shared values between both nations.

“Her Majesty’s presence here stands as a mark of goodwill, shared values, and a renewed commitment to deeper cooperation across key areas,” the President said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to international partnerships that promote prosperity, uplift citizens, and secure a sustainable future for generations to come.



