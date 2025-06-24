President Tinubu Plays Host To Vice President Of Brazil





President Bola Tinubu’s statement after receiving in audience the Vice President of Brazil at Aso Rock Villa

He was accompanied by Vice President Shettima

"Today, I received the Vice President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, His Excellency Geraldo Alckmin, in audience at the Aso Villa, Abuja, joined by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, as we welcomed our esteemed guest and his delegation.

Our engagement reaffirmed the enduring ties between Nigeria and Brazil, two diverse democracies linked by shared values, historical connections, and a common ambition for inclusive, people-driven growth. We are exploring actionable pathways to deepen cooperation across key sectors: agribusiness and food security, trade and industrialisation, energy transition, healthcare delivery, innovation, defence, and cultural exchange.

The landmark $1 billion Green Imperative Programme, a bilateral agricultural mechanisation initiative anchored by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in collaboration with Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and private sector stakeholders, stands as a flagship of this renewed partnership. It is designed to transform Nigeria’s agricultural value chain through technology transfer, capacity building, and the establishment of service centres across the country.

We also look forward to Nigeria’s active participation at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, as both nations work to scale up collaboration on climate action, energy transition, and environmental resilience.

From joint ventures in renewable energy to security cooperation and creative industry linkages, this visit marks a clear shift from goodwill to execution.

As our Brazilian friends say, “Juntos somos mais fortes”, together we are stronger.

Nigeria remains firmly committed to building resilient South–South partnerships anchored in mutual respect, shared prosperity, and tangible results for our citizens."

– Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria