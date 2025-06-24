Adamawa Governor Strips Of Atiku Abubakar Of Waziri Of Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government has withdrawn the prestigious traditional title of Waziri Adamawa from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, citing new guidelines requiring all titleholders and council members to be indigenes of their respective chiefdoms.





The decision, communicated via a circular issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Chieftaincy Affairs Department, comes as part of sweeping reforms across traditional institutions in the state.





Atiku, who hails from Jada in Ganye Chiefdom, was deemed ineligible under the updated policy affecting the Adamawa Emirate Council.





Several other prominent figures, including holders of titles like Walin Adamawa, have also been affected by the new regulation.





The move has sparked widespread debate, with many interpreting it as politically motivated amid ongoing tensions within the state’s leadership structure.