TikToker Remanded In Prison For Bathing On Street In Kano

A magistrate court sitting in the Nomansland area of Kano has ordered the remand of a young man identified as, Umar Hisham Fagge, popularly known on TikTok as Tsulange for alleged public indecency and actions deemed contrary to moral and religious values.

The court which was presided over by Magistrate Hadiza Muhammad Hassan, held that the accused be held in custody at a correctional facility until July 3, 2025, pending further investigation.

Tsulage was arraigned by the Kano State Censorship Board following his arrest for filming a comedy skit in which he was seen bathing on a public road while wearing a woman’s inner wear

According to a statement issued by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, the board deemed the viral video as not only offensive to public decency, but also violated the cultural and Islamic norms upheld in the state.

The Censorship board described the act as part of a growing trend of indecent behavior among social media users in Kano.

The statement further emphasised that the board will continue to monitor and take legal actions against any individual or content creator who promotes what it called “disruptive entertainment under the guise of humor.”