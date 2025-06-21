Man Who Breached Tinubu’s Security Protocols Has Psychiatric Issues

The Kaduna state police command has reacted to the viral video of the moment a man had tried to breach security around President Tinubu during his official visit to the state on Thursday, June 19.

President Tinubu was delivering his speech at the Murtala Square in Kaduna when the young man had attempted to breach the security and tried to get to the President. He was however stopped by the security details. President Tinubu also asked them to leave him alone.

In a statement released by the command’s spokesperson, Masur Hassan, says the individual in question identified as Umar Mohammed, is a native of Anguwan muazu in Kaduna and was born with psychiatric disorders.

‘’He is an ardent supporter of Mr. president and the Governor according to our findings.

Nevertheless he was screened and admitted into the stadium as an APC supporter, wearing the standard campaign T-shirt and carrying banners bearing the images of the President and the Governor, like every other supporter screened and admitted into the Stadium by the event screening team.

According to our preliminary investigation it was revealed that , he was among the supporters standing in the designated area for the party supporters before he suddenly breached the protocol barge into the restricted perimeter fence and jumped into the Arena out of curiosity and excitement to catch a closer look at the President.

He was immediately blocked and arrested instantly by the inner cordon security. On interrogation he stated that he acted out of anxiety and emotional excitement, expressing a long-held desire to meet with the Governor and the president.

He was thoroughly searched and no incriminating item was found in his possession.’’ the statement read

Mansur said it is also important to note that the viral video was doctored and misrepresented, with the intent to distort the true nature of the incident for political gain.