Police Arrest Lagos Most Wanted Hired Killer , Recover 9 Rifles





The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a significant breakthrough in its relentless fight against crime of violence and other criminalities in Lagos State.

Today, June 20, 2025, Tactical Squad operatives of the Command successfully in a well-coordinated special operation code-named Silence, Speed and Surprise trailed and arrested Wasiu Akinwande aka Olori Eso, a 44-year-old notorious hired killer and head of killers gang and cultist kingpin who along with his multiple gangs and hoodlums have been terrorizing Mushin area of Lagos State and its environs.

This serial killer suspect is the most wanted suspect in Lagos history in recent time. His arrest marks a huge success in the ongoing fight against violent crimes that are threats to security and safety of residents in Mushin and some other parts of Lagos State.

Wasiu Akinwande was arrested in his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State after several attempts by the Police Tactical Squad. For over a decade now from 2009 until 2024, Wasiu Akinwande and his gangs have terrorized the people and communities, particularly in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

He was responsible for organizing and executing series of armed robberies, cold blooded murders, kidnappings and cult-related killings. His reign of terror instilled fear and apprehension in residents and posed a dangerous threat to law and order.

Akinwande’s criminal activities have left trauma, horror, agony and pains in the families of victims of his numerous high-profile crimes under investigation by the Lagos State Police Command. Despite his escapes from one state of the country to another over the years, the Lagos State Police Command remained resolute in its pursuit of Justice.

The operatives of the Command raided his house in Mushin, and recovered cache of weapons and incriminating items he freely admitted he was using for his killing operations with his gang. The firearms recovered include: Two (2) AK-47 rifles, One (1) K2 Assault rifle, One (1) Red Ryder rifle , Three (3) pump action rifles , Two (2) locally made single-barrel pistols, Five (5) magazines, Fifty-seven (57) live cartridges, Seventy (70) 5.56 live ammunition, Twenty-seven (27) 9mm ammunition, One (1) expended 5.56 ammunition, One (1) dagger, Three (3) walkie-talkies and Nine (9) international passports belonging to different individuals.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has been directed by the Commissioner of Police to lead other specially selected crack detectives to broaden the investigation of the cases and round up all other suspects linked to Wasiu Akinwande and bring them to justice. Four families have already come forward to identify him as the suspect behind the killings of their children and wards.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, hereby wishes to reassure all Lagosians that their safety and security remain the top priority of the Command. CP Jimoh commends all the officers involved in this operation for their bravery and dedication and urges the public to continue supporting the police by providing timely and credible information to aid its crime-fighting efforts.

Wasiu Akinwande is currently in Police custody under heavy security and will face the full weight of the law for all his crimes. The Lagos State Police Command remains steadfast in its mission to make Lagos a no-go area for criminals and ensure safety and security of all Lagosians and visitors alike.

The Command calls on residents to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station and await the outcome of police investigation which definitely will be made public.



