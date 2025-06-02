Employment Fraudster Walks Into EFCC Office To Report And Confess His Sins

A mild drama occurred at the Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,  EFCC,  on Monday, June 2, 2025 when a middle -aged man walked into the office premises and reported himself for the offence of impersonation and obtaining by false pretence,  citing the fear of the EFCC.

The suspect, Idris Adamu,  walked into the office of  the EFCC at about 1300hrs and  requested to see the Acting Zonal Director,  Deputy Commander of the EFCC,   DCE Sa'ad Hanafi Sa'ad.   He said he wanted to confess some hidden truths about the  crimes he had  committed in the past.

While at the Directors office,  he said," I came to repent of my sins and to confess  to the EFCC .  In the past , I  have obtained  the aggregate sum of N9m through my bank account  from different individuals in the guise of offering them employment opportunities in Federal Government agencies which was false. I have changed but I am afraid of the EFCC.

 Sa'ad,  having listened to his confession,  thanked him for speaking to the EFCC and  directed that the self-confessed suspect be taken to the investigation department for a thorough investigation of the case.

