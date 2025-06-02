Former Chief of Army Staff Buratai Backs Atiku-Obi-Amaechi Alliance, Slams Tinubu’s Leadership

In a significant political development, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has declared his support for the emerging alliance between opposition figures Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, describing it as a “beacon of hope” for Nigeria.





Speaking at a press briefing, Buratai praised the trio for setting aside political differences to unite, calling their collaboration a necessary intervention in a country grappling with economic hardship, rising insecurity, and leadership fatigue.





“The Atiku-Obi-Amaechi alliance represents a beacon of hope for many Nigerians who are disillusioned with the current state of affairs,” Buratai said, signaling his first major public criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.





Once seen as an ally of the Tinubu-led government, Buratai did not mince words in expressing disappointment with the direction the country has taken. He accused the administration of failing in critical areas such as national security, economic management, and governance.





“This is not about bitterness; it’s about patriotism,” Buratai said. “Our people are feeling the weight of worsening insecurity and rising economic hardship. The government’s efforts have been insufficient, and the people are suffering.”





Buratai cited the resurgence of terrorism and the deepening economic crisis as intertwined issues that require a bold, united, and competent leadership — something he believes the new alliance could offer.





He urged Nigerians to listen to the opposition coalition’s message and consider it a credible alternative to the current administration. “Their coming together signals a new direction — one based on unity, national interest, and real solutions,” he added.





The former army chief’s endorsement marks a pivotal moment in the nation's political discourse, especially given his military background and former ties to the ruling establishment. His comments are expected to energize debates around the viability of a united opposition ahead of future elections.



