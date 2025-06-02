I Enjoy Stepping On Toes...Nyesom Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he derives joy from stepping on the toes of the powerful people in the society.

The minister said this during the June edition of his monthly media chat in Abuja.

Wike said his predecessors lacked the courage to compel political bigwigs who own structures in the nation’s capital to pay their annual ground rent, vowing that those who are yet to pay their ground rent must do so or face the music.

“Look at what we are doing differently. People have said that FCT was not working (but) now it is working which means I’m doing things that they (past FCT ministers) refused to do.

“I found out that most of them didn’t have the courage to annoy people, to step on toes but I take joy when I step on the toes of big men; those who say nothing will happen but I say something will happen. It makes me happy.

“All they want me to do is to make decisions against poor people saying nothing will happen to them but I say something will happen. That is why we making results. If you don’t do the right thing, too bad. I don’t care.”

The ground rent issue had raised eyebrow as government structures, banks, private houses were indicted.

The one which generated a major controversy is the headquarters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Last week, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) began sealing off structures of debtors, including the PDP.a

It took the intervention of President Bola Tinubu for the buildings to be opened while a 14-day grace period was given.



