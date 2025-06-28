Revealed: Crew Members Do Have Sex In The Cockpit, Flight Attendant Confesses: ‘The Plane Is On Autopilot’

While frequent flyers are sitting back and enjoying the ride, freaky wingmen are too. This, according an in-flight insider, who claims captains and cabin crew members secretly have sex in the sky.

“Here’s how pilots and flight attendants join the mile high club while they’re on the clock and you’re in the passenger seats,” began Cierra Mistt, an experienced air hostess, in a jaw-dropping video.

Pilots and flight attendants.

Mistt, a commercial and charter flight attendant, claims pilots and cabin crew members secretly have sex in the cockpit.

The NSFW know-it-all explained, “So, there’s [sic] at least two pilots in the flight deck, and there has to be at least two people in the flight deck at all times on the flight.”

“If a pilot is hungry or has to pee, he has to come out of the flight deck, but a flight attendant has to go in there to replace him,” added Mistt. “And that’s how plans of initiation [to join] the mile high club [are] activated.”

It’s a “club” for heat-seeking hedonists who prefer hanky-panky on a plane.

Mistt explained that aviators and flight attendants often join the mile high club when one of the co-pilots steps out of the flight deck.

The mid-air romps — which are not officially considered illegal offenses — have been deemed “icky” by flight attendants such Suzanne Bucknam, who’s caught couples getting in on in filthy aircraft bathrooms and in their seats beneath blankets.

Mistt, however, isn’t dismayed by the risqué display. The skyway siren even teased that she’s enjoyed some coitus in the clouds during a shift or two.

But, for great sex on the fly, she says aviators and attendants must adhere to a strict set of rules.

Pilots in the cockpit.

The flight attendant suggested that her fellow air people engage in mid-flight sex when flying on smooth routes with crew members they trust.

“No. 1,” Mistt listed, “make sure you work with a crew that you can trust, [who] also know your plan [to have sex].”

“No. 2, you pick a flight that you know has a route that’s normally a smooth ride,” she continued.

“Once you have those two things, the third one is super easy,” the brunette assured, “Have one pilot come out [of the cockpit] and one flight attendant go in.”

And all the while, unsuspecting jet-setters are cluelessly waiting for coffee service.

“Passengers have absolutely no idea what is going down in that flight deck,” Mistt chuckled, “the plane is on autopilot.”

Surprisingly, her hot-and-heavy revelation didn’t surprise travelers.

“This is why all these planes are crashing,” a commenter kidded, referring to the recent string of tragedies. “Pilots are distracted by flight attendants!.”

“I wondered why the pilot is sweaty when he says goodbye to me getting off the plane,” another joked.

“I love flying,” added a less amused, more alarmed woman, “but you make me question my life on a flight!”

Source: New York Post