2027 : ‘Ganduje, Shettima May Be Sacrificed’..Buba Galadima

Mr Buba Galadima a close friend to Rabiu Kwankwaso while speaking on the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje said he was privy to a meeting involving some APC stakeholders and the presidency to “sacrifice Ganduje and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.”

Galadima said, “I am not aware of the defection plan. However, I know Kwankwaso and Ganduje have personal issues. I am equally aware that there was a meeting of APC stakeholders and the presidency three days ago where they agreed that Ganduje and Shettima should be sacrificed to bring a new set of people into government and the party.”

Ganduje had resigned on Friday allegedly on health grounds but latest revelations have it that it was as a result of President Tinubu’s attempt to woe his political rival Rabiu Kwankwaso into APC