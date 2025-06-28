More Revelations: Actual Reasons Why Ganduje Resigned As APC Chairman

Details have emerged on why the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, may have resigned from his position on Friday.

It was reliably gathered that Ganduje quit his position over the reported move by former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to join the APC.

As early as 3pm on Friday, insiders at the national secretariat of the party informed our correspondent that the ex-national leader was threatening to resign over an agreement between President Bola Tinubu and Kwankwaso for the latter to join the party.

According to an insider, all the principal officers of the party, including the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, had tried to prevail on him not to resign.

“We are currently pleading with him (Ganduje) not to resign. He is upset that Kwankwaso is coming to the APC. I think the two of them are sworn enemies. All the stakeholders are begging him to stay,” the source said.

However, around 4.15pm, the source informed one of our correspondents that Ganduje had resigned.

“He has eventually resigned. We couldn’t stop him. I think there is something personal between him and Kwankwaso, who is ready to join the APC after some discussions with the President,” the source added.

When asked to confirm if there was a crisis at the APC secretariat, a worker, said, “There is no crisis, just that the chairman has resigned and people gathered at the secretariat to discuss about it.”

Political rivals

Both Ganduje and Kwankwaso are former governors of Kano and were once political allies during their days in the Peoples Democratic Party.

Kwankwaso served as governor from 1999 to 2003 and again from 2011 to 2015, with Ganduje as his deputy during the second term.

However, their relationship deteriorated shortly after Ganduje succeeded Kwankwaso as governor in 2015 under the APC.

Since then, the two have become political rivals, frequently clashing over control of Kano’s political structure and influence.

Ganduje deposed the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, who was installed by and believed to be loyal to Kwankwaso.

But Sanusi was reinstated on May 23, 2024, by Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, under Kwankwaso’s leadership.

It was gathered that Ganduje, who was elected APC National Chairman in August 2023, cited health grounds as the reason for his decision to step down.