Renowned Speaker Dr Dayo Olomu Unveils Memoir, “My 60 Life Lessons On Success And Significance”

Celebrating a milestone 60th birthday, acclaimed speaker, and author Dr Dayo Olomu proudly announces the release of his inspiring memoir, My 60 Life Lessons on Success and Significance. Blending personal triumphs with hard-earned wisdom, this transformative guide challenges the common pursuit of success by emphasising the equally vital quest for significance.

In this compelling memoir, Dr Olomu recounts his remarkable journey: from early hardships in Lagos, where he celebrated his 10th birthday in a humble bus garage, to reflective moments in an Iberian restaurant overlooking Battersea Power Station, with its majestic chimneys piercing the London skyline. Overcoming profound challenges, including the loss of his father at a tender age and a harrowing experience with identity theft upon returning to the UK, he embraced education and reinvented himself. Today, his achievements are underscored by an impressive 180 awards and honours, including his latest award of the Global Social Impact Award from the Diaspora Economic Forum and Africa Day Awards, which honours 27 years of mentoring, service to humanity, and enduring efforts.

Structured into sixty thoughtful chapters, the book provides actionable insights on goal setting, overcoming fear, and discovering one’s true self. Enhanced by bonus contents - 60 Fireside Chats, 60 impactful books, and 60 life-shaping quotes - this memoir, born of striking personal accounts, serves as both legacy chronicles and a roadmap for anyone seeking a life defined by purpose and generous impact.

Dr Olomu invites readers from all levels of society to embark on this journey of self-discovery and to redefine their notions of achievement. My 60 Life Lessons on Success and Significance is now available, offering a heartfelt call to build legacies grounded not only in success, but also in significance.





Notes to Editors

Dr Dayo Olomu is the Chair of the Black on Board Community UK and the Founder of the Dayo Olomu Foundation.

2. He has held distinguished roles, including Chair of CIPD South London, Founding President of Croydon Communicators Toastmasters, Board member of the Southwark Diocesan Board of Education and Board member of the Croydon Civic Mayor’s Charity Board.

3. With over 25 years of experience as a mentor, Dr Olomu has made a significant impact on individuals and organisations alike and has received 180 awards and honours across 30 distinct categories.

Among other roles, Dr Olomu is highly regarded as an Organisational Development Consultant, Human Resources Professional, International Motivational Speaker, Human Capital Development Expert and Corporate Trainer/Strategic Advisor.

5. Dr Olomu holds Advanced Certificate in Strategic Leadership, Journalism, and Public Relations, Honours degree in Business Information Systems, an MSc in Human Resources and an Honorary doctorate in Leadership Development.

6. He is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (MCIPD), Fellow of the Institute of Information Management Africa (FIIM), Member of the International Leadership Association.

7. Dr Olomu enjoys testing his limits through physical challenges, including completing five half marathons and three full marathons, conquering three mountains, including the Atlas Mountains, and successfully completing the 100km London to Brighton Challenge.

8. He has undertaken bold challenges to raise funds for charitable causes, including Fire walking, Board-breaking, Bar-bending, Skydiving and sleeping rough in a stadium.

Book Promo link: https://youtu.be/xhucVtRR6aE