ICIC Renamed Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre

The International Conference Centre, ICC, in Abuja has been renamed President Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre.

The new name was unveiled when the President commissioned the newly rehabilitated facility on Tuesday.

The event was witnessed by Federal Capital Territory, FCT, minister, Nyesom Wike, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President, Jibril Barau, among others.

The facility was reportedly renovated at a cost of N39 billion.

Other projects executed in the FCT are to be commissioned by Tinubu ahead of the Democracy Day celebration on June 12, 2025.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, was seen dancing at the commissioning ceremony.

The facility was shut down for rehabilitation in April 2024.

