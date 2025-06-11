Adams Oshiomhole Shutdown Airport Activities After Missing Flight

Former Edo State Governor and current senator, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, caused a disruption at the MMA 1 Zulu terminal after arriving late and missing a 6:30 am Air Peace flight to Abuja. 

Witnesses and officials noted that this was not the first time he had arrived just minutes before departure. 

In response to missing the flight, he locked the terminal gate, stranding passengers on other scheduled flights. 

The airline was forced to operate from a different terminal due to the incident. 




Many passengers reacted angrily, criticizing Oshiomhole’s actions as a misuse of power and an example of the entitlement often seen among Nigerian leaders.



