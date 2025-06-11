Air Peace Reacts To Oshiomhole’s Unruly Behaviour

UNRULY CONDUCT BY PROMINENT POLITICIAN AT LAGOS AIRPORT: AIR PEACE REAFFIRMS ZERO TOLERANCE FOR VIOLENCE

Air Peace strongly condemns the unruly conduct of a prominent Nigerian politician , (Adams Oshiomhole) who disrupted airport operations on the morning of Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The prominent individual in question arrived at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Zulu Hall) at approximately 06:10 AM for Flight P47120 scheduled to depart Lagos for Abuja at 06:30 AM. In line with our standard on-time departure policy, the boarding process had closed, and the flight departed as scheduled.

Upon being informed of the missed flight, the politician resorted to violence, physically assaulting our staff and forcefully barricading the terminal's entrance. He went as far as sealing the entry gate and manning the access point, effectively obstructing other passengers from gaining entry into the terminal.

This unacceptable behavior caused significant disruption to ongoing operations and affected numerous travelers scheduled for various flights.

11/06/2025

To minimize further inconvenience, Air Peace swiftly activated an operational contingency plan to board affected passengers through an alternate terminal, ensuring the continuity of their travel plans.

We are deeply saddened that such a high-profile figure displayed conduct so unbecoming and disruptive to fellow passengers and our personnel. Air Peace maintains a zero-tolerance stance on violence or any form of aggression against our staff and passengers.

We urge all guests, to remain civil and cooperative at all times. Aviation operations are bound by strict timelines and safety protocols, and we remain committed to upholding these standards while delivering safe and timely services to the Nigerian public.

Air Peace continues to stand for discipline, integrity, and respect for due process. No individual, no matter how influential, is above these values.

SIGNED, MANAGEMENT

11/06/2025