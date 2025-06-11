Tinubu To Deliver Nationwide Address As FG Cancels Military Parade For 2025 Democracy Day

The Federal Government has officially canceled the traditional military parade previously scheduled to commemorate Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Day on Thursday, June 12, 2025.





According to a statement released by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Democracy Day celebration, this year’s observance will take a new format, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expected to deliver a nationwide broadcast at 7 a.m., replacing the customary parade.





Instead of the ceremonial display, President Tinubu will participate in a special joint session of the National Assembly by 12 noon. The session will feature a critical discourse on the state of the nation, retrospection on Nigeria’s democratic evolution, and renewed calls for unity and sustained reform efforts.





To round off the day’s events, a Democracy Day public lecture will hold at 4 p.m. at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja. The event is expected to draw political leaders, government officials, civil society groups, and stakeholders under the theme: “Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms.”





The Federal Government urged Nigerians to tune in to the national broadcast and actively engage in the broader democratic conversation, emphasizing the importance of strengthening institutions and sustaining reforms for the country’s growth.



