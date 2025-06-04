President Tinubu Plays Host To Davido, Dad And Uncle In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday evening received the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Governor Adeleke was accompanied by his elder brother, renowned businessman and philanthropist, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, as well as his nephew, internationally acclaimed Afrobeat musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

While the details of the closed-door meeting were not made public, sources described the encounter as cordial and indicative of President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to engage with leaders and key figures across party lines.

Governor Adeleke, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has in recent times commended the President’s governance style, particularly his emphasis on national unity over partisanship.

Chief Adedeji Adeleke is widely recognized for his contributions to business and education, while Davido’s presence drew significant attention online, with many observers viewing it as a symbolic moment reflecting intergenerational and bipartisan dialogue.

The visit comes amid a wave of political consultations nationwide, although there is no official indication that the meeting was connected to the 2027 electoral cycle.



