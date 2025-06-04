President Tinubu Plays Host To Davido, Dad And Uncle In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday evening received the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Governor Adeleke was accompanied by his elder brother, renowned businessman and philanthropist, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, as well as his nephew, internationally acclaimed Afrobeat musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

While the details of the closed-door meeting were not made public, sources described the encounter as cordial and indicative of President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to engage with leaders and key figures across party lines.

Governor Adeleke, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has in recent times commended the President’s governance style, particularly his emphasis on national unity over partisanship.

Chief Adedeji Adeleke is widely recognized for his contributions to business and education, while Davido’s presence drew significant attention online, with many observers viewing it as a symbolic moment reflecting intergenerational and bipartisan dialogue.

The visit comes amid a wave of political consultations nationwide, although there is no official indication that the meeting was connected to the 2027 electoral cycle.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال