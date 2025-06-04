CDS Musa Seeks Nigerians’ Support In Fight Against Terror

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has asked Nigerians to support the Armed Forces in its quest to combat violent groups and insurgents.

At the first Voice of Nigeria (VON) Forum in Abuja on Tuesday, General Musa emphasised the need for trust, civic engagement, and responsible narratives as keys to addressing insecurity.

He pointed out that insurgency tends to grow when citizens provide space, support, or visibility to those working against national peace.

Also, the Director of Legal Services at the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Zakari Mijinyawa, who represented the NSA Nuhu Ribadu stressed that security is not the sole responsibility of the military or intelligence agencies.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, recognised the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and emphasised the role of the media. He encouraged journalists to focus on the achievements of the military while avoiding excessive coverage of terrorist activities.

The forum, organised by Voice of Nigeria in partnership with the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, aims to create space for open dialogue among security institutions, the media, civil society, and citizens.

The event highlighted unity, trust, and collective responsibility as essential elements in building a safer and more secure Nigeria.

For over a decade, Nigeria’s North-East zone has been under attack by marauding terrorists. Thousands have been killed, even more persons injured, abducted, or displaced, the latest being in June when dark-hearted suicide bombers killed at least 32 persons, with scores injured.

The military has recorded some successes against terrorists in the past years but at the expense of gallant soldiers and other security officials who paid the supreme price.

The country’s border with Cameroon has made the anti-terror war intractable for the military as intelligence over the years has shown that blood-thirsty insurgents swoop on the people of the zone and leave the country immediately after deadly attacks, leaving residents in teeth-gnashing agony.



