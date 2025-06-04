Dumping England To Play For Nigeria Changed My Football Career..Ademola Lookman





Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has described his decision to switch international allegiance from England to Nigeria as one of the most defining choices of his football career,

The 2024 CAF African Footballer of the Year, said choosing to represent Nigeria changed everything for him, both personally and professionally.

“Without doubt, it changed my career and my life,” Lookman said in an interview with ARISE TV.

“People know that. This is my home. This is my place. I enjoy it here. I am the son of the soil.”





Born in London, Lookman played for England at youth level before pledging his international future to Nigeria.





That decision has coincided with a dramatic rise in his profile, culminating in a historic Europa League final hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen which helped Atalanta win their first-ever European title.





Now regarded as one of Europe’s most in-form attackers, the 27-year-old credited his success to discipline, consistency, and relentless hard work.





“I think it was just self-belief and working hard every day, when you work hard every single day, you gain confidence and grow in what you do. You know that eventually, your hard work will pay off,” he said.





Lookman said that mindset was crucial during the tougher moments in his career, including when he missed a crucial penalty during a loan spell at Fulham.





“Every day, I try to improve myself, both on and off the pitch. That consistency and mindset have really helped me,” he added.





Winning the African Footballer of the Year award, he said, was a deeply personal moment. “It’s amazing. Honestly, I won’t lie to you, it’s a privilege to have it,” he said.

“I take it with real pride. I’ve seen the great players who have received this award, some of the biggest names in football. For me to be among them is a blessing.”

Lookman recently returned to Lagos to present the CAF award to President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, describing it as a meaningful homecoming.

Sanwo-Olu hailed him as a symbol of the “Greater Lagos Rising” spirit and a shining example for millions of Nigerian youths.

He also visited Phase 2, a community where he spent much of his childhood with his grandmother and father.





“It was really important for me to bring this award back home. I’ve been cradling it all day. Bringing it back to Lagos means everything. That’s where I brought it back to, and today, I had the honour of presenting it to the President. That meant a lot.”





When asked if he would feel fulfilled if he retired today, Lookman gave a firm response.





“Definitely not. Retirement is nowhere in my thoughts. Not even close. There’s still a long journey ahead. So much more to achieve,” he said.





“This is just another chapter of that journey. There’s a long road still to go.”





His exploits have attracted the attention of top Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly preparing bids.





Atalanta have placed a €50 million price tag on him as one of their star player, whose current form and maturity make him one of the most valuable forwards in European football.



